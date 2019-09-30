MUMBAI — Rani Mukerji’s edge-of-the-seat entertainer “Mardaani 2” will release Dec. 13. The much-awaited cop thriller will see Mukerji reprising the role of the fearless and committed superintendent of police, Shivani Shivaji Roy.
After the acclaimed prequel, “Mardaani,” in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket, the anticipation is huge to know which crime Rani will fight against now.
Director Gopi Puthran says, “Rani as Shivani will be seen in a massive showdown with a 21 year-old villain who is an embodiment of pure evil. He is a dangerous criminal who targets women.”
Yash Raj Films is unveiling its first asset and has chosen the auspicious time of Navratri to unveil this. Says Mukerji, “The film will see a woman cop fighting a pure evil of a person who commits crimes against women. As we all know, Navratri stands for the victory and battle of good over evil across India. Whether it is Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasur or Lord Ram’s victory over Ravan, Navratri’s significance is the key to this asset launch. So, we decided to start the journey on this auspicious occasion.”
She adds, “For me, personally, I’m thrilled that the first key communication of “Mardaani 2” is happening during Durga Puja that celebrates woman-power in its truest and bravest form. Maa Durga took on the forces of evil and defeated them and the film will see a woman stand up against evil. It’s a hugely pleasant coincidence that Durga Puja and YRF’s biggest release “War” has fallen at the same time for us to release our film’s asset now.”
YRF has still not disclosed who the antagonist is but the film marks the directorial debut of Puthran, who was the writer of the first film. “Mardaani 2” was shot extensively in Jaipur and Kota in Rajasthan.
