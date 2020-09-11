MUMBAI — Action star Vidyut Jammwal kicked off his very own chat show, “Face To Face—X-Rayed By Vidyut,” to shed light on the lives of martial artists and fighters.
In the latest episode, Jammwal takes viewers through why he thinks a true fighter is somebody who has fought in real life. In this Episode 3, he virtually sits across the legend of the fighting world, Michael Jai White. It touches upon the history of martial arts and how it traveled to China.
Renowned for his movies “Spawn,” “Undisputed II: Last Man Standing,” “Never Back Down” and “Tyson,” White is the only action actor to have fought some of the mightiest fighters of the world. And our country boy Jammwal is the only Indian to be on the list of Richest’s “10 People You Don't Want To Mess With.” What makes the conversation between them interesting is the revelation of what it takes to be training authentically in martial arts.
White says, “Bodhidharma went to the Shaolin Temple. It was the education I had when I used to go to China. And I was like, who is this man depicted who is teaching the Shaolin monks, this brown man. I am like ‘Wow! This is absolute history. He's the father of Buddhism and he brought it there. That's tremendous.”
The conversation swerved to the history of fighting and how its story was told in ancient times. Said Jammwal, “Our ancestors had no city boy training, but they fought monstrosities in the wilderness. After they did that, they would describe to their family how they tussled with a tiger, and this storytelling has evolved into cinema that action actors are a part of now.”
He went on, “I call Michael the spiritual gangster. For someone who is so big, he is quite fast. He is a real fighter and I’m so happy to have chatted with someone who studies and reveres Bodhidharma.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.