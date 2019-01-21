MUMBAI— Sandeep Ssingh became the first producer to sign a Rs. 177 crore MOU with the Gujarat government at the vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 in the presence of vice-president of India, Venkaiah Naidu, chief minister of Haryana, Manohar Khattar, chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani and many other dignitaries.
On the heels of the poster launch of the biopic on Narendra Modi titled “PM Narendra Modi,” Rupani said, “This is a wonderful beginning to encourage more and more producers to collaborate and shoot their films in Gujarat. We have the right infrastructure for such kind of collaborations to happen. Mr. Sandip Ssingh has made extremely good films like ‘Mary Kom’ and ‘Sarbjit’ in the past.”
Ssingh added, “This MoU is a wonderful association for Legend Global Studio for all our projects. The infrastructure, road network and ease of recce and shooting in Gujarat make it a wonderful place for filmmakers to come, where they know that the cooperation from the government is complete. I think this is the beginning of not just me but a lot of filmmakers coming to Gujarat.”
The biopic goes on floors in a few days.
