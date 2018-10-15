MUMBAI—Actor Aftab Shivdasani on Oct. 15 looked back at how life changed for him 19 years ago when he stepped into the world of Bollywood.
Aftab Shivdasani debuted in 1999 with Ram Gopal Verma's hit romantic movie "Mast," in which he featured with actress Urmila Matondkar.
"19 years ago today, a new life began for me. A life I always dreamt of. An opportunity to pursue a childhood dream of becoming an actor someday. Thank you Ram Gopal Verma for giving me this opportunity to realise my dream. Thank you to all those people who believed/believe in me," Shivdasani tweeted.
For "Mast," he had bagged multiple Best Male Debut awards.
The film is about a love story between an actress and a student. Its music, with songs like "Mast" and "Ruki ruki thi zindagi," topped the charts.
Before "Mast," Shivdasani had appeared as a child artiste in films like "Mr. India," "ChaalBaaz," and "Insaniyat."
With around 40 films to his credit, the actor has also featured in films like "Kasoor," "Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai," "Awara Paagal Deewana," "Hungama" and "Masti."
Currently, Aftab is preparing for "Setters," which also stars actors Shreyas Talpade, Sonnalli Seygall, Pavan Malhotra and Vijay Raaz.
