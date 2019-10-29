MUMBAI — Matchbox Pictures’ cinematic masterpiece “Andhadhun,” directed by Sriram Raghavan, garnered both critical and commercial success in India and international markets. The company has recently acquired the rights of journalist Jigna Vora’s book, “Behind Bars in Byculla,” a hard-hitting saga based on true accounts of female prisoners Vora encountered during her prison term.
Vora had been accused of inciting underworld don Chhota Rajan to kill fellow journalist J. Dey in 2011. She spent time in prison before being acquitted in 2018.
Speaking about this acquisition, Sanjay Routray of Matchbox Pictures said, “It is our privilege to have someone like Sriram help us identify good content. We feel these incredible true-life stories in “Behind Bars in Byculla” need to be told on a wider medium. Matchbox will be collaborating with Jaspinder Singh Kang on this project.”
Raghavan, who also launched Vora’s book, said, “I was curious about the book because it’s a crime reporter’s point of view about life in a prison. Parts of it reminded me of my first film “Ek Hasina Thi.”
The book talks about Jigna’s career as a journalist, how she got mired in the case, her time in jail and her eventual acquittal. Alongside, it’s peppered with her interactions with the famous and infamous inmates there. It’s a fascinating story and a gripping read. There’s a lot to read between the lines too.”
Vora recalls the nightmare she lived through. “This is my journey to hell and back. I couldn’t have trusted anyone more than Matchbox to stay true to my story,” she says.
S. Hussain Zaidi, bestselling crime author and Vora’s mentor, talks about the Matchbox collaboration. “We aim to present unique and path-breaking stories on the screen as never before. And to that effect, our partnership with Matchbox is synergistic.”
