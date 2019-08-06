MUMBAI—“Wherever I go, people never get tired praising you,” says Anand Kumar on Hrithik Roshan’s performance in “Super 30.” This is one of those rare cases where the subject of a biopic praises the star who played his role. It last happened on this scale when Mary Kom praised Priyanka Chopra for “Mary Kom.”
“Super 30” teacher Kumar has been traveling to various cities and meeting several educationists, high-ranking government officials and even interacting with students going to different colleges. Kumar took to his social media handle and shared, “@iHrithik what superb acting you have done in ‘Super 30’ film. Wherever I go, people never get tired praising you for brilliant acting. Thought I should say thank you again. @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30.”
Roshan has blended perfectly into the character of the Patna-based mathematician and educationist. The film is named after a prestigious program run by Kumar, under which deserving students from economically-backward sections of society are prepared for the highly competitive IIT-JEE exam, free of cost.
The movie was released Jul. 12, and is still running successfully, garnering praise and love from all around the world as a story of the triumph of the spirit!
The film has got tax-free status in eight states, a first for a Hindi film. Starting with Bihar, it is now tax-free in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and the Union territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir.
Inspired by the film, the Maharashtra state government is also starting “Super 50,” which will initiate special coaching for 50 tribal students and prepare them for the JEE and NEET entrance exams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.