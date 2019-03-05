MUMBAI—A short film titled "Meera," on women's safety, will be released on International Women's Day on March 8.
Maxwell Entertainment is presenting the Roopesh Rai production, which is about rape and revenge. The 30-minute short is directed by Sunil Pathare and produced by Kapil Pathare.
Sunil Pathare said in a statement: "'Meera' is a story of a brave woman of our society. The idea of the film is centered around the fundamental truth that women's safety is not about women alone, which is why we pledged to create a short film that communicates clearly the need to change the mindset of men, regardless of age and status."
Kapil Pathare said: "Until the vision of men doesn't change, nothing will change. Women should not be treated like an object to men. One should always respect women. When a woman says 'no,' it means no."
The cast features Meera Iyer, Kimaya Bhattacharya and Mohan Suryavanshi in key characters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.