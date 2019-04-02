MUMBAI—Preetisheel Singh gathered accolades last year for her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmaavat,” Umesh Shukla’s “102 Not Out,” Anubhav Sinha’s “Mulk” and Sriram Raghavan’s “AndhaDhun.” She began this year by curating the look for Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray in the movie “Thackeray” directed by Abhijit Panse.
As John Abraham’s “RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter)” and Vivek Anand Oberoi’s “PM Narendra Modi” release this week, they have come out with videos about how National Award-winning makeup and prosthetic designer Preetisheel Singh (the only common point in the two Apr. 5 releases) transformed their looks. Both the movies rely heavily on get-ups and prosthetics.
Last week, a behind-the-scenes video of the Modi biopic was released on YouTube. It began with Oberoi sharing that prosthetics required almost five to six hours to be applied on his face. He remarked, “We managed to stretch our shoots from six to sometimes even 18 hours, and the make-up and prosthetics held up. Prosthetics are internationally famous, par ussmein humne apna desi tadka laga hi diya (but we gave it a desi twist).”
Abraham’s designer looks in Robbie Grewal’s spy thriller also has a video centered around one of his most difficult looks – that of the bearded old man. The film has Abraham taking up several get-ups to do a secret service officer’s job on alien soil, and he will be seen masquerading as a Pakistani local in several scenes.
Meanwhile, Singh is also elated for the glowing feedback she has been receiving for the Qasim Khallow film “Gone Kesh.” A light-hearted take on alopecia, it has the heroine Shweta Tripathi braving out her fear and conquering societal norms of beauty.
