MUMBAI—Sangeeta Sikdar Bhatia is a woman who has given Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi to the industry. Founded in 2008, Bhatia’s company, Toabh Talent Management, has built a reputation and produced many talents who have made their mark in showbiz.
Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Warina Hussain, Nataša Stanković, Amyra Dastur, Poulomi Polo Das, Shirley Setia, Sapna Pabbi and Larissa Bonesi and males like Asim Riaz and Ehan Bhat are all successes today. Patani recently shared an image with Sangeeta, captioning it, “Can’t get enough of such a loving family and team with mommy daddy,” tagging Sangeeta and Toaney Bhatia, co-founder of Toabh.
Offering different services to its talents like endorsements, appearances, performances, magazines, fashion events, ad films and, of course, movies, Toabh has changed the fortunes of many celebrities.
