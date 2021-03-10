MUMBAI—“Mumbai Saga” is knitted with a powerful story revolving around the events that led to the transformation of Bombay into Mumbai. Based on the events that transpired between the 1980s and 1990s that are dunked in politics, grime, crime, filth, blood and bullets, the makers announced the film with the string of men who would take the saga to the final conclusion.
And so it’s time to meet the men that hold the fort of “Mumbai Saga.”
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi play Amartya Rao and officer Vijay Savarkar respectively, who are pitted against each other, Suniel Shetty is Sada Anna, Mahesh Manjrekar plays Bhau, who culled out of the political atmosphere that existed in the Bombay of yore.
Amole Gupte as Gaitonde, Prateik Babbar as Amartya’s brother Arjun, Rohit Bose Roy as Baba, Shaad Randhawa as Jagannath, Vivaan Parashar as Sadashiv, Gulshan Grover as Nari Khan and Sandesh Jadhav as Samant are also the men who make this saga with their dialogues and swag.
“While narrating a story soaked in reality, one has to ensure that no aspect is barred from representation. For instance, when I was working on the story of “Mumbai Saga,” the only thing that held my hand was the belief that I have to be true to the story, and I have to depict all the stakeholders in the story the way they were back in the day. Every character is a mix of several individuals who existed at that time in the said space. They’re real and yet, larger than life,” says Sanjay Gupta, who has produced, directed and written the film.
Co-producer Bhushan Kumar adds, “The one thing about Sanjay Gupta’s writing and direction is his ability to blend reality with fiction. I have enjoyed how his cinema takes on a ‘reality’ ride with lots of masala. “Mumbai Saga” is an amalgamation of the reality Mumbai faced in the 80s and 90s with a tweak of fiction in it.”
A T-Series and White Feather Films production, “Mumbai Saga,” produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir, releases on March 19.
Let us watch if this standard Sanjay Gupta template works this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.