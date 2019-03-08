MUMBAI—“Kalank” gets more interesting as the women characters of this period film were also announced today as mini-teasers, 24 hours after the three males were presented. Here is the female list on social media:
“Alia Bhatt is Roop!
Innocent looks, fiery demeanour, and a loving heart. To love her is to love fire! #WomenOfKalank #Kalank
Produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Hiroo Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Abhishek Varman Directs. Fox Star Studios presents. Releases April 2019”
“Sonakshi Sinha is Satya!
The grace of a bygone era resides in her. Presenting Satya! #WomenOfKalank #Kalank
Produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Hiroo Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Abhishek Varman Directs. Fox Star Studios presents. Releases April 2019.”
“Madhuri Dixit is Bahaar Begum!
The one who has mastered the art of enchantment. Presenting Bahaar Begum! #WomenOfKalank #Kalank
Produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Hiroo Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Abhishek Varman Directs. Fox Star Studios presents. Releases April 2019”
To these, Madhuri Dixit Nene again tweeted as she did at the release of “Kalank” posters featuring the male cast:
“It was my honor to play such an enchanting character. Here’s Bahaar Begum! #WomenOfKalank #Kalank @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @abhivarman @ipritamofficial @karanjohar #SajidNadiadwala @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies”
