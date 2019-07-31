MUMBAI—Akshay Kumar was featured in UK’s leading financial newspaper, “Financial Times,” discussing the craft of acting and more. The actor was also featured in “India Today”’s list of 50 most powerful Indians. Kumar was placed at number 21 in the list, and the only other actor who ranked ahead of him was Amitabh Bachchan in the ninth spot.
Kumar, who is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, “Mission Mangal,” constantly keeps updating his fans with glimpses from his personal life.
The ‘Khiladi,” recently in London on a family holiday, shared a cool picture on his social media handle. Captioned “Monday Blues,” it had the actor striking a pose beside a swanky vintage car, donning an all-black ensemble with bright blue loafers to beat his Monday blues.
Earlier this month, Kumar became the only Indian on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list for 2019.
