MUMBAI— The title of the Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao film “Mental Hai Kya” has now been changed to “Judgementall Hai Kya.” The trailer of the film will release with the new title. The double ‘l’ is all about numerology, at which producer Ekta Kapoor is a past master. This time, some anxiety is also there because the psychiatrists’ bodies and associations had protested against the title and activists had taken up for the cause too.
“Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and our intention of not offending or hurting anyone's sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title to “Judgementall Hai Kya.” The censors cleared the film with U/A certification and minor changes, and the film was set to release on July 26,” a Balaji Telefilms spokesperson told “The Times of India.” Directed by National Award-winning Prakash Rao Kovelamudi, the film releases Jul. 26.
The Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) had objected to the title and had written to the censors asking for a change in the title, claiming that it violated many sections of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017. Producer Kapoor took to Twitter to clarify that the film was sensitive towards mental illness and did not mean to offend anyone.
@ektaravikapoor
“DISCLAIMER :D film in no way marginalises d mental health community & d title of our film doesn’t intend 2 disregard any1 sentiments. It is sensitive towards d issue of mental illness. A fictional thriller dat encourages you 2 celebrate Ur uniqueness & embrace Ur individuality. …”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.