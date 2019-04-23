MUMBAI— Ajay Devgn has been needlessly accused of “supporting” Alok Nath because he did not remove him from the “De De Pyaar De” cast after the #MeToo allegations. Devgn wants to know why he is singled out when it is a collective decision because in any case, Nath’s work was complete before the allegations surfaced.
The #MeToo pioneer actress Tanushree Dutta and Nath’s accuser Vinta Handa had castigated the team. However, the producer of another small film starring the actor in a key role is complaining that his film, completed with the actor, is lying unsold.
And obviously, the man with whom this can of worms opened, Nana Patekar, has neither been let off the hook nor given any punishment of sorts: in other words, as of now, he is neither innocent nor guilty. The “case,” or whatever it is, drags on….
The #MeToo cases have been a mixed bag of genuine and fake accusations, and many cases, like with Subhash Ghai and Rajkumar Hirani, have proved to be fake and vindictive. Many other cases seem to have the same feel. So much so that this uniquely vital social issue has been trivialized by many women themselves, pretending to be victims even as they vent their personal vendetta for reasons individual-specific!
We think that an industry known to blindly or unconditionally support (so many of) their own when accused of various (and even serious) crimes (even after being proven legally guilty) should not act as premature judge, jury and executioner and deem someone guilty until proven innocent. And yes, they must hasten the investigative process in all fairness to both victim and accused.
