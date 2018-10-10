MUMBAI—As the Indian entertainment industry continues to grapple with the #MeToo storm, Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba of comedy collective AIB "stepped away" from their positions.
Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta recently spoke about her personal experience of facing sexual harassment at the hands of veteran actor Nana Patekar on the sets of "Horn 'OK' Pleassss" in 2008. This gave a much-needed spark to India's very own #MeToo movement, as part of which actors Rajat Kapoor, Zulfi Syed, writer Chetan Bhagat and a string of editors have been named and shamed.
Trouble for All India Bakchod (AIB) arose when a volley of allegations against Chakraborty – a YouTuber who was once associated with AIB – cropped up after a woman Twitter user wrote Chakraborty had sent unsolicited pictures of private parts to women and harassed girls, including minors, through social media platforms.
AIB co-founder and CEO Tanmay Bhat was called out for not acting against complaints regarding Chakraborty.
On Oct. 8, AIB in a statement said Tanmay and Gursimran have "stepped away" from the collective.
"We cannot overlook Tanmay's role, and in light of this he will be stepping away from his association with AIB until further notice," read a statement from Vidhi Jotwani, AIB's Head of Human Resources. Tanmay will not be involved with AIB's day-to-day functioning or in any other matter.
Gursimran was accused of sexual misconduct, and has been sent "on a temporary leave until we have more clarity on the matter," AIB said.
A woman claimed that Gursimran had "hooked up two-three times, consensually and continued being friends," but things escalated when on two separate occasions, Gursimran tried "repeatedly to make out with me while we were hanging out."
He has denied it saying he was "not forceful."
"I am sorry for my bad behavior and all the hurt it caused her, but I categorically deny any violation of consent," he said.
The future of AIB seems to be uncertain with the two key persons being driven out.
This comes after the disbanding of Phantom Films, which comprised filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena, and Vikas Bahl.
Bahl, director of "Queen," was last year named for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in 2015. With the #MeToo wave on high tide, he is now once again in the center of controversy. Leading celebrities have spoken up against the harassment that goes behind the gloss and glamour, and how the industry protects the "creeps" by letting complaints go unanswered or unaddressed.
Hrithik Roshan, who stars in Bahl's upcoming "Super 30," on Oct. 8 urged the movie's producers to take a "hard stand" if need be.
"It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct.... I have requested the producers of 'Super 30' to take stock of the apparent facts and take a hard stand if need be. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up," Hrithik tweeted.
His statement came a day after filmmaker Hansal Mehta took an indirect dig at Hrithik, questioning who is empowered -- "the victim of the creep" -- when a "major star" has acted in Bahl's film.
Singer-composer Kailash Kher, who has been accused by a female journalist of harassment, denied the allegation which left him "extremely disappointed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.