MUMBAI— Over the years, Indian culture has made its presence felt globally. Irrespective of which part of the world we are in, our deeply rooted Indian values of celebrating and socializing have given birth to many Indian communities across the world.
The distinctive characteristics and quirks of Indians set them apart, but their warmth and love makes them likeable by other ethnicities. The Indian Desi Gujarati family of Eros Now’s “Metro Park,” provides a perfect blend of drama and comedy. The show will take the audience on another exciting joyful ride as they kick-start the shooting of Season 2 with an addition to the stellar cast.
Fans can now rejoice as their wish to reunite with the uber-cool clan of Eros Now’s “Metro Park,” the globally appreciated show, will be soon fulfilled. Starring Ranvir Shorey, Pitobash, Purbi Joshi and Vega Tamotia in the lead roles, it will also witness veteran actor Milind Soman, Sarita Joshi and Gopal Dutt joining the family to bring madness right to your homes.
Art imitates life and that comes across in this popular show which revolves around the eccentricities and quirks of a Desi Indian Gujarati family settled in New Jersey, USA. The entertainment quotient of the show has been raised a notch higher, with its funny yet relatable characters, its modern milieus in Season 2, and all this promises to tickle your funny bone.
The shoot will be conducted with complete precautions with limited staff, sanitizers all around the sets, temperatures and oxygen checked before entering the set, along with the necessary precautions taken keeping in the mind the utmost safety of every member of the show.
“Metro Park” is written by Ajayan Venugopalan and directed by Abi Varghese and Ajayan Venugopalan.
