MUMBAI—Eros Now’s “Metro Park” Season 2, has wrapped up its shooting in New Jersey. Amidst a world battling against the catastrophic pandemic, the series has been successfully entertaining the audience, firstly because of its relatable situations and eccentricities of a normal Gujarati family abroad and secondly because of the stellar star-cast of Ranvir Shorey, Pitobash, Purbi Joshi, Milind Soman, Sarita Joshi, Gopal Dutt and Vega Tamotia.
Given that the shoot began in the middle of the pandemic in New Jersey, the studio ensured the utmost precautions and safety measures. After an exciting shoot in one of the beautiful cities of the world, the team has finally wrapped the shoot for its second season. They shared a series of pictures from the “Pack Up” day of the shooting. The photos chronicle the fun journey of the entire cast and crew as they resumed shooting and wrapped it up smoothly.
“Metro Park” is written by Ajayan Venugopalan and directed by Abi Varghese and Ajayan Venugopalan.
