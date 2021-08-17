MUMBAI — Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna have joined the stellar roster of celebrities to make “We for India” a grand success.
The global fundraiser has raised over $5 million for Covid-19 relief. This has been made possible with the support of the corporate partners, philanthropic foundations and generous donors who came forward to support the India COVID Response Fund. The concert, which was held Aug. 15 in association with GiveIndia, The World We Want and Facebook saw over 100 entertainers, influencers and artistes perform and enthralled global audiences.
The fundraiser featuring leading filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Rajkumar Hirani, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Farhan Akhtar, and was hosted by Rajkummar Rao.
Other Indian film stars like R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Arjun Kapoor made impactful appearances in the multi-star extravaganza.
The viewers were also left mesmerized by performances from A.R. Rahman, Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran, Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary, Nancy Ajram, Nile Rodgers and Shankar Mahadevan among other music stalwarts.
Several interesting interactions featuring stars and film icons Saif Ali Khan, Mick Jagger, TV personality Dina Shihabi, Sara Ali Khan, Farah Khan, Vikramaditya Motwane, Ini Dima-Okojie and Parineeti Chopra also motivated the donors to contribute to this noble cause.
A dance-off between Remo D’Souza and Prabhudheva left everyone asking for more. Sports legends Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza also helped make the concert a heartwarming and enriching experience.
Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, said, “The honest and sincere efforts of our team and partners, is the reason behind the great success of this event. I would like to extend my gratitude to all the talent, artistes, philanthropists, and everyone who supported this fundraiser. It is our humble contribution to our nation’s ongoing battle against the invisible enemy.”
Atul Satija, CEO of GiveIndia, added, “We are grateful for all the support we have received from each and every one who donated and came together to make this such an impactful journey. Thank you for making it a success and contributing to our India COVID Response Fund. This is a great, timely initiative to remind us of the need to continue to provide humanitarian aid and strengthen our health infrastructure.”
Manish Chopra, director and head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said: “The great success of this initiative is the result of the collective efforts of so many people, and truly epitomizes the power of communities. As Facebook, we are proud to have supported the voice of leading artistes from all over the world and partnered Give India and Reliance Entertainment in this laudable effort towards Covid relief.”
The funds will be utilized for:
Medical Infrastructure
The funds raised will help to build critical oxygen infrastructure, by providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators across India. The funds would also be used to support genome sequencing in Mumbai to prevent the further spread of the virus. Funds raised from the campaign will also help set up isolation centers in Bangalore. Furthermore, the funds will also be used to set up Covid care facilities, ICU units, and hospital infrastructure in rural areas of India such as Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Sitamarhi, Pakur, Sahibganj, Barwani, Khandwa, Singrauli, Nandurbar, Baran and Sonbhadra.
Lives and Livelihoods
In addition, donations will provide meals and ration kits that will help sustain a family of four and give cash support to low-income families, who have lost their sole earner to the virus. The funds will also be used to facilitate vaccinations among rural populations. Also, the retail funds raised through the campaign will help rescue and rehabilitation of orphans who have lost one or both parents to Covid.
The show can be watched exclusively on Facebook:
Segment 1: https://bit.ly/WeForIndia_LiveNowOnFacebook
Segment 2: https://bit.ly/WeForIndia__Live
Donation Link:
Other participants list:
• Adah Sharma • Aditi Rao Hydari • Akkineni Nagarjuna • Alaya F. • Amit Mishra • Amit Tandon • Ananya Pandey • Ananya Birla • Angira Dhar • Ankur Tewari • Arjun Mathur • Bickram Ghosh • BOI - Dr. Richa (Instagram Influencer) • BOI - Vaibhav (Instagram Influencer) • BOI - Venika (Instagram Influencer) • Deepali Khanna • Dia Mirza • Dina Shihabi • Divyenndu Sharma + Hostel Boys • Farhan Akhtar • FB Community - Mahita Nagraj • FB Community - Michael Khanna • FB Community - Sonia Konjeti ( Pula Pune Ladies) • Guru Randhawa • Harrdy Sandhu • Hrishitaa Bhatt • Jaaved Jaaferi • Javed Akhtar •Johny Lever • Kabir Khan • Kalki Koechlin • Kanika Kapoor • Karan Johar • Karan Wahi • Karisma Kapoor • Kirti Kulhari • Malaika Arora • Manish Malhotra • Manjari Fadnnis • Manmeet Singh • Meezaan • Mick Jagger • Mira Kapoor • Mithoon • Nakuul Mehta • Nikhita Gandhi • Nushrratt Bharuccha • Parampara Tandon • •Parineeti Chopra • Pragya Jaiswal • Prakriti Kakar • Pratik Gandhi • Prosenjit Chatterjee • Purab Kohli • Rahul Bose • Rakul Preet Singh • Rannvijay Singha • Ribhu Dasgupta • Rohit Saraf • Sachet Tandon • Salim Merchant • Sania Mirza • Sanjana Sanghi • Sanya Malhotra • Saqib Saleem • Shantanu Moitra • Sharad Kelkar • Shekhar Ravjiani • Shilpa Rao • Shilpa Shetty • Shreyas Talpade • Siddhant Chaturvedi • Siddhanth Kapoor • Sonakshi Sinha • Sonu Sood • Sukriti Kakar • Sulaiman Merchant • Swanand Kirkire • Tanya Maniktala • Tisca Chopra • Tusshar • Usha Uthup • Varun Sharma • Vidya Balan • Vikram Bhatt • Vishal Dadlani
