MUMBAI — A faceless cast does not take away from the neat, if slightly self-conscious, attempt at creating a whodunit, that too with a double twist, in Pratilipi’s first web offering “Midnight Lily.” Based on a best-selling short story they had put out earlier, this tale of four episodes is just about an hour in total length.
It is simple: writer Ved Kumar Tomar (Sandeep Jain) suspects wife Neena (Harita Shah) of an extra-marital affair and in an argument, she is accidentally murdered. While he is considering several panicky options, the body disappears. Worse, he gets visitors at that late hour—a woman whose bike has broken down outside (Spoorthi Biradar) and a man who had a meeting anyway with Neena, a counsel (Rohit Hemrajani).
When the cops arrive, Ved confesses, but the cops do not believe that he does not know where the body is. More characters come in, and the ardent main cop (Sachin K. Malvi, who has directed the film) is perplexed yet determined.
There is also footage of someone dismembering a human body even as the mystery deepens, and the denouement is the only obvious one possible. But at the climax, there is a horrendous double twist that changes the complexion.
The performances are all alright, competent enough. So is the direction, and the script is decent enough. Overall, though technically average obviously due to limited resources, the series is well-made.
Rating: ***
Produced by: Pratilipi with HPF Films & Zonolith
Directed by: Kush Singh & Sachin K. Malvi
Written by: Kush Singh, Aditya Raj Somani, Shubham Sharma, Navin Lalwani & Vishal
Music: Mohit Manore
Starring: Sandeep Jain, Harita Shah, Spoorthi Biradar, Rohit Hemrajani, Vishal, Rashika Pradhan, Zoheb, Bhavani Shankar, Sachin K. Malvi, Shubham Dadhich, Puneet Shukla, Ganesh H.S. & others
