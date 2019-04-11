MUMBAI—The Jamaican-American reggae singer and rapper Shaggy, whose last visit to India was a mystery, has now revealed the secret. The Grammy award winner with multiple hit numbers like “It Wasn’t Me,” “Oh Carolina” and “Boombastic” is collaborating with Mika Singh for the single “Bellyring.”
The Mika number is rapped by Shaggy, produced by Mika and Dr. Tarang Krishna, directed by Spiff TV (?!) and will be released under the banner of Music & Sound in collaboration with SpotLampE.com. The song opens with a fun opening verse and then launches into Hip-Hop mode with party beats. When the song speeds up, it sounds Punjabi in addition to Western. To capture its essence, it has been shot in scenic locations of Miami and Florida.
