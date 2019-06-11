MUMBAI—The birthday bash of Mika Singh, held at Sin City, was adorned with glitz, glamour, opulence and loads of love for the singer.
Lulia Vantur, Manish Paul, Sohail Khan, Govinda, Tina Ahuja, Shaan, Talat Aziz, Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vindoo Dara Singh, Rohit Roy, Javed Jaffrey, Naved Jaffery, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Gupta, Balaji Rao, Jasbir Jassi, Shama Sikander, Liza Malik, Parthiv Gohil, Riya Sen, Raima Sen, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, DJ Shiezwood, Kishan Kumar, Varun Sharma, Raghav Sachar, Kumaar, Rajesh Khattar, Palak Muchhal, Sharib and Toshi, Shefali Zariwala and many more attended the party.
