MUMBAI — Here’s why Guru Randhawa looks up to Mika Singh. On Zee TV’s musical chat show, Pro Music Countdown, hosted by RJ and social media influencer Siddharth Kannan, Randhawa got up close and personal about his career.
Randhawa spoke about his journey in the music industry and mentioned the seniors he looks up to, including Mika Singh. Asked about his rapport with Singh, he replied, “I have always looked at Mika-paaji as a brother and I always meet him whenever I come to Mumbai. It’s been such a long time that he has maintained a name for himself in the industry.”
“He is as famous as he was 10 years ago, which really inspires me. There are two important things that I believe when it comes to senior artistes—first, it’s really important to respect them and second, it’s really important to be inspired by them.”
