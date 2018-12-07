MUMBAI— After the success of Milap Milan Zaveri’s “Satyameva Jayate,” producers T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar’s and Emmay Entertainment’s Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani have come together to produce Zaveri’s next film, “Marjaavaan.”
The producers and the director along with their lead cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh came together for the ‘muharat’ of their action drama. Missing in this picture is Riteish Deshmukh, who will start shoot in a couple of days, and Nikkhil, who also sent his best wishes.
Malhotra took to Twitter to tease his fans with a glimpse of his look from the film. He will be seen in an action-packed role and has tattoos on his fist – a symbolic representation of the different Indian religions in which his character believes. Malhotra tweeted that love and revenge have no religion and no God by stating, “Ishq aur inteqaam ka koi mazhab nahi, koi ek Rab nahi! The action-packed #Marjaavaan Shoot begins today!”
The film releases on 2nd Oct 2019.
