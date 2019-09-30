MUMBAI — After the 2018-action thriller, “Satyameva Jayate,” with John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, the trio of Milap Zaveri, Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar are all set for “Marjaavaan,” featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria.
Recently, director Milap Zaveri revealed that his next is going to be a commercial entertainer, and different from his previous venture. He says, “Well, it is a mass action film — angry, powerful and emotional along the lines of those made by Mukul Anand, Subhash Ghai and Rajkumar Santoshi.”
“While “Satyameva Jayate” was a bromance between John and Manoj, “Marjaavaan” is a love story with lots of action, dialogue-baazi and some beautiful tender moments. It also has a midget villain in Riteish’s character, who has a dark sense of humor.”
Speaking about Deshmukh’s character being vertically challenged, the director added, “Years ago, Subhash Ghai started a film called “Devaa” with Amit-ji (Amitabh Bachchan) as the hero and Mr. Lilliput as the villain. The project didn’t materialize but that detail stayed with me. The greatest antithesis is making a larger-than-life guy short in stature.”
“Marjaavaan” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).
