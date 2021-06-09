MUMBAI — On every World No Tobacco Day, Milind Soman celebrates a personal victory — his kicking off the smoking habit after a long struggle. “Every May 31st is a celebration time for me, as it is a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did —smoke!” said the model and actor.
A fitness inspiration at 55, Soman revealed that he got addicted to smoking when he was in his thirties, while shooting for Ketan Mehta’s sci-fi TV series, “Captain Vyom.”
“I was 32 and shooting at the time. There was no reason to start, just hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out and getting hooked. I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20 to 30 cigarettes a day. It was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could. I think I got off lightly. Many are not so lucky,” he said.
Currently based in Lonavla, Soman and wife Ankita Konwar have been posting about their fitness videos and healthy diet.
Glasgow-born Soman began in films in 2000 after being a supermodel in “Tarkieb.” In 1995, he had made his TV debut in “A Mouthful of Sky,” India's first English TV series. His biggest hits were “16 December” and “Bheja Fry” and he did a character role in the 2015 “Bajirao Mastani.”
A Maharashtrian by origin, he has also done films and serials in Marathi and international languages and also produced the 2003 Hindi film, “Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula.” The fitness freak has also been a contestant in the reality TV show, “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi,” in its third season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.