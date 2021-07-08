MUMBAI — What’s “Mimi” all about? Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan Productions have dropped a quirky first look of the film. Kriti Sanon’s cutely confused expression, a pregnant tummy and the wacky tagline has sparked everyone’s curiosity, as fans wonder what surprises the movie has in store. Looks like the audience is ready to get “Mimi”-fied!
For the uninitiated, “Mimi” is the much-modified Hindi remake of the Marathi National award-winning 2010 film, “Malaa Aai Vhhaychay,” by Samruoddhi Porey (I want to be a mother), based on a real-life tale of surrogacy. Pankaj Tripathi plays a key role, and Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak are also in the cast. The film has been shot in Rajasthan—the original real story was based in the interiors of Maharashtra—and is directed by Laxman Utekar, written by Rohan Shankar with music by A.R. Rahman.
The film will now release on Disney+Hotstar.
Watch the teaser here:
