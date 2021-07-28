This time, I am in a true dharam-sankat (professional dilemma in this case)! I want to like this film for some good points and for its reducing the (for 2021) rather excessive melodrama of the original Marathi film “Mala Aai Vhhaychay” (2010) on surrogacy. Instead, it turns the initial and some intermittent parts into humor, which is fine for entertainment. But…
But as I watched this film, in which Kriti Sanon has outdone herself, and is beyond fabulous, especially in the demanding scenes, I could not but help compare it with the original, and that was certainly NOT because the Marathi original was awarded the 58th National award for Best Marathi Film by a jury that INCLUDED this writer!
I had loved that film (like most of my co-jurors) when I watched it during the screenings, and we were told that the movie was written, directed and produced by Samrouddhi Porey. Porey had actually fought this real-life case of surrogacy for an Indian village woman in Maharashtra and translated it on screen with minimum necessary changes, like (maybe) symbolically calling the protagonist Yashoda (Lord Krishna’s foster mother)!
The knowledge that this (in many ways) heart-wrenching saga had actually happened in real life gave this film an extra dimension in our minds, as everything was realistically treated, including the foreigner son, played by a child actor who was actually a similarly born surrogate child in India, who had mastered accent-free Marathi for the movie! This child was revisiting India then, as his parents were again looking out for another child via surrogacy. He was duly trained for the role, for weeks.
Armed, so to speak, with the knowledge of all the sincere passion that went into the making of the original, I could not help but think why director-co-writer Utekar (according to me, an overrated director despite the success of his Hindi debut with Sanon, “Luka Chhupi”), who is a Maharashtrian himself, had made silly and avoidable changes to reduce the palpable emotional undercurrent of the Marathi film on which he has based this movie!
One can, maybe, understand it being reset in Rajasthan, as it is a foreign tourist hub and is known for certain regressive mentalities in a section of the population (though that is not touched upon really). But Utekar also creates a vast support system for the protagonist, which was not there in the original, thus making that protagonist, conflict and impact much bigger than over here.
Alright, I am jumping ahead. “Mimi” and “Mala…” pivot around foreigners using small-town / rural Indian women as surrogate mothers to have kids. Here, wannabe film star Mimi (Kriti Sanon), who is a brilliant dancer, agrees to the idea, postponing her aspirations to head Mumbai-wards, as she is going to get 2 million for her “trouble.”
She conceives, but midway, the doctor informs the foreign mothers of a possible defect in the unborn child, and this mother too runs away back to her own country. Helpless, the Indian mother carries on, and a normal, fit child is born. Four years later, the mother comes to know that her son is perfectly healthy, and comes to claim him, using every ploy from pleadings to legal threats.
It is in this basic (and real, let us remind ourselves) storyline that Utekar puts in needless decoration. Instead of the poor villager protagonist supporting her only daughter in the earlier film, here we have a heroine who is the ambitious daughter of a humble musician father (Manoj Pahwa), who has to conceal her pregnancy for 9 months. And how does she do it? By staying with her closest friend, Shama (Sai Tamhankar) in her precinct in the same town, a Muslim area where she adorns the burka and pretends to be Shama’s relative Chand.
When the problem occurs, of course, she has to confess to her parents (to whom she has earlier said that she has been called to shoot a film for a long schedule and is moving Mumbai-wards with Shama!). The cabbie (Pankaj Tripathi) who knew the foreign couple (played by Evelyn Edwards and Aidan Whytock) and had clinched the surrogacy deal for Mimi, is actually termed by her to be the father of the child to be and even stays with Mimi’s family for nine months, ignoring his own wife and mother, who come looking for him, thus creating some “comedy” but resulting in the truth at last coming to light.
This time, the foreign couple, after a similar span of four years as in the original, watch a Facebook video of Mimi’s dance in which a “very white” young boy is dancing with her and come back to claim their baby. In the original, the foreigners come to know that from the professional mediator agent, not their cabbie! Faced with anger and stiff opposition from the Indian family, the husband threatens legal resources. What happens next?
The crux of the film is changed from surrogacy to adoption of orphans in the end, and the film loses much of its emotional impact with its tame culmination. As I said, Sanon is brilliant, and the supporting cast impressive, most of all Pankaj Tripathi. The foreigners seem to be pretty raw in their performances, and the young foreign boy, played by Jacob Smith, is alright.
A.R. Rahman’s background score is routine but decent, but the songs are disappointing, except for the superb (and extremely well-written by Amitabh Bhattacharya) “Param Sundari.”
All-in-all, this is a film whose impact was lost in translation. Correction: was literally thrown away in translation.
Rating: **1/2
Produced by: Dinesh Vijan
Directed by: Laxman Utekar
Written by: Laxman Utekar & Rohan Shankar
Music: A.R. Rahman
Starring: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards, Aidan Whytock, Jaya Bhattacharya, Jacob Smith, Atmaja Pandey, Nutan Surya, Sheikh Ishaque Mohammad, Gyan Prakash & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.