MUMBAI — Mira Nair’s “A Suitable Boy” has got stellar reviews for its premiere in the UK, and audiences have been gung-ho about Ishaan Khatter’s performance as Maan Kapoor in the show.
And while the six-part series has got viewers’ attention right from the first episode, the show has also achieved another huge feat. The TV drama will now also be showcased at the 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. The first two episodes from the drama will be shown at TIFF’s closing ceremony.
“A Suitable Boy” premiered in the UK July 26 and even in India, there has been a lot of buzz around Khatter’s layered character in the show. In fact, the actor has himself also mentioned how the unpredictable and fun vibe of Maan Kapoor made him fall in love with the character.
His chemistry with Tabu (who plays courtesan Saeeda Bai) is also said to be amazing. The critics too have continued to sing praises for his work.
On the professional front, Khatter’s next is “Khaali Peeli” with Ananya Panday, wherein he will be seen doing some intense action, and after that will come the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot” with Katrina Kaif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.