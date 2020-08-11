MUMBAI — Mira Shahid Kapoor recently shared how she spices up her family’s health and the tips she acquired from her mother and grandmother at a Tata Sampann spices event. She also shared her immunity-building secrets too, and everything is obviously also followed by her husband Shahid Kapoor.
Said Ms Kapoor, “I have always been health-conscious, but with the current pandemic, immunity and health have become more important than ever! My go-to spice for immunity-building is haldi (turmeric). It is such a versatile ingredient and has been known for its immunity-building properties for centuries—it blends so well in any kaadha (hot decoction made of natural ingredients). I ensure my family has immunity-boosting haldi-kaadha daily—I believe it helps spice up our health from within. I now make a conscious effort to include spices with natural oils.”
She added, “I try to exercise at least an hour every day, be it some simple home exercises or Yoga aasanas. Anuloma Vilom and Pranayama have been spoken about as aasanas that help strengthen the respiratory system.”
“A good sleep of eight hours and a calm mind is a must. Worrying won’t help and only adds to your issues. Meditating daily and ensuring a sound sleep helps me keep a positive attitude.”
She also points out, “Inhaling steam once or twice a day helps keep nasal passages clear. It’s a simple technique I use. I also do not eat out and stick to simple home-cooked meals.”
