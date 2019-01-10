MUMBAI—After starring as the lead with Govinda in “Rangeela Raja,” Mishika Chourasia will now star as the lead in Pahlaj Nihalani's “I Love You Boss.” The movie promises a big star-cast and will be multi-lingual. The shoot of the movie will happen in one schedule in London.
Nihalani said, “This subject is very close to my heart, but Kangana Ranaut and I couldn’t agree on this project. Since then, I was in search of a highly talented girl for this particular subject, and I actually took 10 years to find a fresh talent for this, which I got in my film ‘Rangeela Raja,’ working with Mishika. Mishika fits very well into this character.”
