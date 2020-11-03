MUMBAI — College, friendships, rivalries, heartbreaks: life isn’t just about all things nice—you get some sugar and you get some spice. And this universal truth is no different for the gang in “Mismatched,” Netflix’s new millennial series. Meet the bright young things, who are ready to change the world—their own, at the very least!
Social media star Prajakta Koli slips into the role of the nerdy, tech-savvy Dimple, whose only aim in life is to build a million-dollar startup like her idol, Nandini Nahata.
Rohit Saraf is Rishi, a young boy determined to break the curse of his parents’ failed marriage by finding a partner early and growing old together.
Vihaan Samat plays the America-Born-Not-so-Confused Desi, Harsh, and he discovers that, contrary to his preconceived notions, not all things about this country are awful.
Even the strongest armors have chinks, as displayed by Muskkaan Jaferi a.k.a. Celina. Nothing fazes Celina, except the fear that her classmates who know her find out about what she does after college.
Taaruk Raina is the angry young man, Anmol. Once a formidable athlete, the only arena in which Anmol can now show his prowess is in the video game “League of Legends.”
Warm and loving, inside and out, Devyani Shorey is Namrata, Rishi’s best friend and confidante, who aids him in his romantic quest.
Kritika Bharadwaj is the aspiring influencer, Simran, who cares more about her image and social media presence, than about being nice to her classmates. But not everything you see is what you get.
Abhinav Sharma is the young and brash Krish, the typical bully, whose only loyalty lies with Anmol. Keeping up his image of being a college stud, Simran and he are the hottest couple around. But are they, really?
Did you find your friends among these characters? Or better yet, yourself? Don’t be surprised, because this is just the beginning. “Mismatched,” a young adult romance, based on Sandhya Menon’s book “When Dimple Met Rishi,” will soon release exclusively on Netflix
Produced by RSVP Movies with Akarsh Khurana as the showrunner and co-director with Nipun Dharmadhikari, the show is written by Gazal Dhaliwal.
