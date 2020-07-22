MUMBAI — Having sizzled on the ramp, Miss India finalist Aditi Vats will make her digital debut in ALTBalaji’s and ZEE5’s romantic story “Bebaakee.”
After a recent announcement of Saloni Vora making her digital debut in the series, the show now reveals another fresh face in the form of Vats. Along with Vora and Vats, the series features Kushal Tandon, Pratik Sehajpal, ShivJyoti Rajput, Karan Jotwani, Ananya Khare, Suchitra Pillai and Krutika Desai.
Having made heads turn with her style and charisma, Vats enters the OTT space as Harleen, a cynical, brash, outspoken, protective, aggressive and short-tempered girl. She plays sister to the lead character Kainaat (ShivJyoti Rajput).
Vats said, “I am really excited about the launch of “Bebaakee.” It feels really great to get an opportunity to make my acting debut with two leading OTT platforms in a show that features such a wonderful and talented cast. Everyone on the set was very warm and approachable and made me feel at home. Each one of us has put in our best efforts, I hope the audiences enjoy and shower their love for the character and series.”
