MUMBAI—After backing films like “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” Ronnie Screwvala will now collaborate with producers Amar Butala and Garima Mehta to produce “Mission Majnu,” a film on India’s most ambitious covert operation. The film is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and is the story of India’s most courageous mission into the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.
Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, the thriller stars Sidharth Malhotra as a RAW agent who leads the mission. This film marks two important firsts: it will be south superstar Rashmika Mandanna’s highly- anticipated debut and the directorial debut of award-winning ad filmmaker, Shantanu Bagchi.
Screwvala says, “There are thousands of heroes who work behind the scenes to safeguard the interest of our country from other terror units and rogue nations. Their work often goes unnoticed and “Mission Majnu” is an attempt to bring their sacrifices and efforts to the forefront. This is a thrilling tale about one of the most daring and audacious operations in the history of RAW.”
Producer Amar Butala, whose previous film hands-on experiences include “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” “Kesari” and the critically-acclaimed “Love Sonia,” adds, “This is a compelling story about freedom and the price we pay for it. The film is a moving tale of patriotism and valor, but one about which little is known. I am delighted to have Sidharth and Rashmika as our lead cast, both of whom are strong performers and as excited as me by the script. I look forward to working with Ronnie and the team at RSVP on this film.”
Garima Mehta, producer, Guilty By Association adds, “This year cinema hit a pause across India, but audiences have consumed a lot of world-class content on the OTT platform. We believe that “Mission Majnu” is packed with formidable content, strong characters and a story that will bring audiences back to cinemas. As producers, Amar and I researched this mission for more than three years and worked closely with our writers to portray this untold story in the most enthralling way.”
Malhotra, who has already completed “Shershaah,” a biopic on Kargil martyr Vikram Batra, said, ““Mission Majnu” is a patriotic tale inspired by true events that celebrates the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country. It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone.”
Rashmika Mandanna, who has headlined several successful films in the South, including “Kirik Party,” “Anjani Putra” and “Geetha Govindam,” makes her much-awaited Hindi debut and shares, “I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor, it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and language is never a barrier for me. I am grateful to the makers for offering me “Mission Majnu,” which is written beautifully, and I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion. We are all working together to make it even more amazing. I am super-excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences.’
Director Bagchi has the last word. “It was primarily the script that appealed immensely to me. It is a rare and fresh story set in a genre that audiences are very excited to watch. The more I read about that era, whether it is about the ordinary citizens, the politics or the military, the more I was drawn into this world of espionage, and this mission. I am excited to bring this story to audiences across India and internationally.”
“Mission Majnu” will go on floors February 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.