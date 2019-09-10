MUMBAI—“Mission Mangal” has grossed $7.2 million (Rs. 51.5cr) until Sep. 8 to become Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film in international markets – as well. The film is still going strong and has surpassed the previous record held by “Singh is Kinng” way back in 2008 of $7 million.
The key markets so far:
US: $ 3.6m – the highest for an Akshay film ($ 2.1m for “Airlift” (2016) – his previous record)
UK: $ 554,000
Middle-East: $ 1.7m
Australia: $ Aus 615,000 (highest for any Akshay Kumar film in this market )
Here are the lifetime numbers for Akshay Kumar films in the international markets:
“Kesari”: $ 3.6m
“Pad-Man”: $ 4.1 m
“2.0”: $ 4.1 m (Hindi version)
“Gold”: $ 2.9 m
“Toilet—Ek Prem Katha”: $ 4.9 m
“Jolly LLB 2”: $ 5 m
“Airlift”: $ 6.5m
“Rustom”: $ 6.1m
“Housefull 3”: $ 6.6m
Back home, the film is set to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark in a day or two, marking Akshay’s first entry into this league in a career spanning over 28 years and his entry into the 100 crore league with “Rowdy Rathore” in 2012. Last year, his “2.0,” in a gray role with Rajinikanth as the hero, collected Rs 189. 55 crore for the HINDI version. “Mission Mangal” is also Akshay’s highest opener and opening weekend earner.
The India lifetime collections of his 100 crore grossers (in Rupees crore nett.) are:
“Rowdy Rathore” (2012) -133.25
“Housefull 2” (2012) - 106
“Holiday” (2014) - 112.18
“Airlift” (2016) - 128
“Rustom” (2016) - 124
“Housefull 3” (2016) - 109
“Jolly LLB 2” (2017) - 117
“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” (2017) - 134
“Gold” (2018) - 105
“2.0” (2018) - 189.55
“Simmba” (2018) (Cameo) 240.31
“Kesari” (2019) - 153
