MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar is a man with a big heart, and recently his director Jagan Shakti of “Mission Mangal” fame came out to thank him for helping him get back to health and fitness.
Shakti was recently diagnosed with a clot in his brain and Kumar went out of his way to help his director in the hospital. Giving special credit to Kumar, Shakti said, “Akshay-sir is the one who brought me back…in giving me a life, giving me a film, and now I am able to walk again because of him.”
Apart from “Mission Mangal,” Kumar and Shakti have also previously worked in films such as ‘”Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty” and “PadMan,” as an attendant, and all three films were the actor’s home productions.
