MUMBAI—Ruling the streaming space with her cute avatar, Mithila Palkar has always been a fan favorite. In her new film “Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy,” she plays Masha, a married woman in a patriarchal household. Her character craves for a life that is secure and full of love for her children, which displays the lack of a family that she felt as a child.
“Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy” is the story of a dysfunctional family of women and their unconventional decisions that display a complex family drama of human failings and flaws. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix Jan. 15.
Palkar, talking about the personality traits of Masha, said, “I don’t think I am similar to Masha at all. The choices that Masha made were the ones that I would never make, but having said that, I won’t judge her for that because I know where she came from and why she made those choices. I think the one thing that binds us together is that whatever are the decisions we take, we are going to be judged for some of them.”
She goes on, “I feel like we both are aware that we have the freedom to make a choice and are very strongly opinionated about the choices that we make—whether or not they fit in anybody else’s build or is in sync with anyone else’s ideas, principles, or values. We know that it’s a choice that is going to make us happy and we’ve taken this call, being very self-aware of what may or may not happen. I think that is the one thing that binds us together, but otherwise I don’t think there is anything that is similar. Masha is quite peaceful actually and a very quiet person who is into herself. I am quite the opposite of that—loud!”
Like the Odissi dancing pose that is asymmetrical, yet mesmerizing. Netflix’s “Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy” deals with the lives of three female characters and their unconventional life choices. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Siddharth P. Malhotra, Sapna Malhotra, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi and Parag Desai. Kajol heads the cast.
