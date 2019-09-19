LOS ANGELES – Model Chrissy Teigen recently savored a vada pav themed on none other than Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan when she visited an Indian restaurant here.
Teigen took to her Instagram Stories Sept 17 to share her Indian moment. She was seen in a beige embellished tube dress, holding a plate of vada pav. There was a pinned flag featuring a photograph of Bachchan on the popular Mumbai street food.
The restaurant, too, shared Teigen’s video on their Instagram Stories.
The 33-year-old model, whose Instagram bio reads “making America great again,” is married to musician John Legend. The couple has two children Luna and Miles.
Teigen has recently been in the news after being trolled by none other than U.S. President Donald Trump, and she, too, took a jibe back at him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.