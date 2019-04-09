MUMBAI—The team of Bollywood biopic "PM Narendra Modi" on Apr. 9 expressed gratitude towards the judiciary as the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the film's release.
The court said the constitutional body Election Commission is the appropriate authority to address the petitioner's concerns on whether the film should be released in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it may tilt the balance or benefit a particular political party.
Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who plays Modi in the film, has appreciated the Supreme Court's stance.
He tweeted: "With all your blessings, support and love, today we have won in the Honourable Supreme Court. A humble thank you to all of you and to the Indian judiciary for upholding our faith in democracy.
Sandip Ssingh, one of the producers of the film, wrote: Thankful to the honorable judicial system of India for the much-deserved justice."
Directed by Omung Kumar, the film narrates the story of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. It has been locked for release on Apr. 11, when the Lok Sabha elections begin.
Anand Pandit, who has co-produced the film, has said the plan is to release the film in 38 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and the UAE.
