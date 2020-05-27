NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi May 27 appreciated the new rendition of his favourite mantra 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' perfomed by India's legendary violinist Dr L. Subramaniam along with London Symphony Orchestra and other Indian Artists.
"Brilliant rendition! Conveys the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam well. Great effort by those who are a part of this," PM tweeted.
Modi reacted after being tagged in a tweet posted by Subramanian on May 22, saying: "I've released Bharat Symphony - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam with London Symphony Orchestra & legendary artists Pt. Jasraj, Pt Birju Maharaj, Begum Parveen Sultana, K J Yesudas, SPB, Kavita. I'm dedicating this to our country & our honorable PM @narendramodi ji."
Modi has on various occasion said this mantra on many national and global platforms. It is a Sanskrit phrase which translates as 'World is one family.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.