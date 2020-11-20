“Modi Season 2: CM to PM” is a follow-up of just three episodes to last year’s “Modi: Journey of a Common Man” that released last year. I was not watching streaming television then, so I cannot comment upon the series.
Based on the book, “Modi: The Common Man’s PM,” the series is said to have traced the journey of Narendra Modi to political fame, complete with his unique childhood, adolescence, his tryst as a hermit and his joining RSS and politics to serve the nation. This brief continuation talks about his being chosen the chief minister of Gujarat, Godhra and its aftermath, and his winning the 2014 General Elections and being chosen to lead the country.
Umesh Shukla is a multi-faceted talent who has acted in, written, produced and directed plays, TV series and movies in both Hindi and Gujarati, and his notable exercises in Hindi include the films “OMG—Oh My God!” (2012) and “102—Not Out” (2018). This is his digital debut and Season 2, in all possibility, was already made when last year’s episodes were out.
However, while we know that Shukla is no fancy technique-oriented maker, thanks to his origins on stage and TV, we expected a certain basic finesse in a biopic series that looked at such a huge and iconic persona. However, with his writers, Shukla seems to zoom, that too in jerks, in just three episodes of about 30 minutes-plus through almost 15 decisive years of Modi’s career!
Finicky detractors of both the series and Modi himself would argue that the three episodes here are an over-glorification of a man whose life events as shown here are known to all, and the former tribe would be spot-on. The events of Godhra, like details of how Modi asked three neighboring states for help, are glossed over, and that’s a tepid statement.
Produced by: Hitesh Thakkar, Umesh Shukla & Ashish Wagh
Directed by: Umesh Shukla
Written by: Kishore Makwana, Radhika Anand & Mihir Bhuta
Music: Salim-Sulaiman
Starring: Mahesh Thakur, Makrand Deshpande, Zakir Hussain & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.