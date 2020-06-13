MUMBAI (IANS) — Television actress Mohena Kumari has returned home from the hospital despite still being COVID-19 positive.
The actress took to Instagram Stories to inform that she and the rest of her family members, who are still COVID 19 positive, are living in isolation at home.
"Hi everyone ! I'm back home... but we are still covid-19 positive. We are in complete isolation. We don't know how long it will take to get the negative test. We were in the hospital for 10 days and I probably had the virus in my body 5 days before that... so hopefully a few more days and We will hopefully beat the virus.”
“But till then we have to follow extremely strict rules. Nonetheless We are all feeling much better health wise and n the mind too. Thanks for all the support once again," shared the actress on Instagram Story.
The "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" actress tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. Her husband Suyesh Rawat, father-in-law Satpal Maharaj, who is Uttarakhand's tourism minister, and mother-in-law are also COVID 19 positive.
