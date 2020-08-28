MUMBAI — Star Plus brings to viewers a story of love stirred with flavors of romance and a tinge of drama. The channel ventures into a new space of fun, light-hearted and endearing romance with its latest show “Lockdown Ki Love Story” premiering Aug. 31.
Based in Prayagraj, the show will bring forth the chemistry of two lovebirds, Dhruv (played by Mohit Malik) and Sonam (played by Sana Sayyad), who are completely different from each other.
Having won hearts by playing versatile roles in the past, Malik is now shaping the character of Dhruv by working on his dialect and putting on a reasonable amount of effort for this role.
Talking about this, Malik says “Allahabadi was not a new dialect for me. I was aware of it, but I decided to learn the nuances and the diction to get a perfect grasp over it. My character in the show speaks Allahabadi as he is based out of Prayaraj. When this role was offered to me, we were in the lockdown phase and I utilized that time to sharpen my hold over this particular dialect. Even when we use to do workshops with our scriptwriters, I spent extra time with them to understand the tone and tonality of the dialect. Whenever we would feel there is a need for it, we tried to tone down the dialogues so that the essence was conveyed without going overboard.”
The show has Vijay Tyagi, Jayati Bhatia, Deepika Upadhyay, Asutosh Tiwari, Rakesh Kukreti, Kashish Duggal, Ananya Khare and Nazea Hasan in pivotal roles. As all these actors are all set to return to the small screen, it will also be interesting to see how the story will unfold and make way into the viewer’s hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.