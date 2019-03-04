MUMBAI— Mohit’s Suri’s next directorial, “Malang,” starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, will release on Valentine’s Day 2020. It is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.
The multi-star cast not only makes it the biggest contemporary revenge drama story in recent times but will also see each actor play an integral part in a never-seen-before narrative, claims a press release. This romantic thriller will also mark Suri’s return to the genre of revenge after the success of “Ek Villain.”
Said Suri, “With ‘Malang,’ I am essentially returning to the genre I enjoy the most – intense, edgy – and mad. I hope ‘Malang’ is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience as much as it has already been for me.”
Talking about reuniting with Kumar and his first association with Suri, producer Ranjan said, “Bhushan and I have been wanting to do a musical for a long time, and as a filmmaker, I have been a fan of Mohit since ‘Awarapan.’ When Mohit told me about ‘Malang,’ I was blown to know how he has outdone himself in every aspect at the script stage itself. I am excited as a fan and waiting to go.”
“Malang” also marks the coming together of Suri, Kapur and Kumar after the box- office success of “Aashiqui 2” in 2013. Kumar said, “After ‘Aashiqui 2,’ which was a defining film in Mohit, Aditya and even my career as a producer, I am glad to back Mohit’s next directorial.”
“Malang” will be shot in Mauritius, Goa and Mumbai from this month.
