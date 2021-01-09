MUMBAI—Producer-director Nivedita Basu is a well-known name in the TV industry today. In the past, she has been associated with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, as she worked on projects such as “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”
Basu has made a name for herself independently with shows like “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai” and “Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi.” Recently, she directed the web series “Tandoor” starring Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani.
While we all know her as a successful professional, Basu also is a warm and loving mother to her three year-old daughter Oyshee Yadunath Karimbil. Asked how motherhood has changed her as a person, she says, “Motherhood has made me calmer and patient. Before Oyshee came to my life, I used to be super anxious and agitated always. But when you have a baby in your life, you need to be patient. So I am thankful to Oyshee for helping me strike a balance. I have my in-laws and mother besides my staff to help me. So my daughter is never alone. There is someone for her at home always.”
So what kind of mom is she? “I guess I am a bit strict, while her dad is very soft. Oyshee is a very bubbly and naughty child, so at times I need to be the stricter one.” About last year’s lockdown, she says, “Oyshee was supposed to join a kindergarten school in June last year, but since the school did not start, she was at home throughout. And motherhood is a priceless feeling—it is awesome! I remember I used to tell my sister that her life is full of her kids. Now I too know it’s a great situation to be in.”
