MUMBAI— Salman Khan is on a Korean roll! After dishing out “Bharat” adapted from the Korean “Ode To My Father” on Eid 2019, he is set to remake “Veteran,” a cop drama that is the fourth highest-grossing film in Korean cinema.
Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production has acquired the remake rights from CJ Entertainment. The story is about around a merciless detective who brings down a crime syndicate run by a millionaire’s son. An A-list actor is expected to essay the antagonist.
Hwang Jung-Min is, interestingly, the Korean actor common to both films. Apart from Sooraj R. Barjatya’s next family drama, also announced today, Khan will be doing the cop act again in “Dabangg 3” as also, if things work out well, in a film directed by Rohit Shetty.
