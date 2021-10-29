Humble in ambition, this film is a lukewarm romantic comedy based in Lucknow and Mumbai. The plot is simple. Babloo (Sharman Joshi) is the son of a rich family in Lucknow but cannot get married, as he does not like any girl he sees as a bride. He likes Avantika (Pooja Chopra) as a “match” one day, but when she tells him that she has had five boyfriends and cannot empathize with an ambition-less man who is comfortable with his family money, he is disappointed.
Shortly after this, he meets Swati (Tejashree Pradhan), who makes the first move. The families approve and they get hitched. Swati excuses herself from consummating their “suhaag raat” and runs away when Babloo is fast asleep, leaving a note of regret. She wants to be an actress in Mumbai but her family would never have approved, so she has used this route!
A shocked Babloo is pressurized by his father (Rajesh Sharma) into going to Mumbai and bringing the errant bride back, and when he lands in the city, Swati is actually shooting a much-hyped TV show called “Swati Ka Syayamwar” (so how on earth did she become this instant star???). Babloo bumps into Avantika there and she helps him find Swati. And Babloo falls in love with Avantika again, who this time reciprocates.
However, after this, the script gives a narrative jerk and we have an absurd triangular climax at a wedding function held for Babloo and Swati (Babloo has now signed divorce papers in Mumbai!) and no prizes for guessing what happens next.
The main trouble with this film is that it is devoid of any kind of commercial and cinematic ambition, with a B-grade ethos dominating. There is no effort to rise above the ordinary in any department, except for the music where Jeet Gangguli’s songs (one routine composition by Indraadip Sengupta comes in) like “Kasam,” “Jiya Nahin Lagta” and “Banna Banni” are much better than the crappy tracks we hear nowadays in Hindi cinema. For those who want their ubiquitous dose of Punjab in music (for a U.P.-based subject again!!) there is “Jealous.”
Banerjee’s direction and the writing by Saurabh Pandey have flashes of inspiration, that’s all. Pandey delivers a funny line or two, but prefers to also let repeated references to genitals be considered as comedy. Banerjee, who is said to be a veteran in Bengali cinema, is also the DOP, but even in that department, rarely rises above average.
This is the first film in which I have seen the redoubtable Rajesh Sharma uncomfortable as Babloo’s dad. The writing and direction have clearly done him in. Manoj Joshi hams. Aakash Dabhade as the hero’s cousin is plain insufferable, as is Sumit Gulati as his cousin. From the two heroines, Tejashree Pradhan is just about alright while Pooja Chopra is some shades better. And Asrani has nothing to do.
Sharman Joshi could have rescued this film, but there’s only that much that can be done with a half-baked character, and he does it. The staid and virginal 35 year-old from Lucknow dances like a Punjabi munda in “Jealous” and is placed in weird situations like the final wedding and cannot do anything better than going through the motions.
This one could have been a hilarious ride but fails to reach even half-way. It had the potential of a “Coolie No. 1” (strictly the 1995 one) but reaches nowhere even compared to the enjoyable 2018 “FryDay.” Of course, in such screwball romantic adventures, we do miss Govinda.
Rating: **
Produced by: Ajay Rajwani
Directed by Agnidev Chatterjee
Written by: Saurabh Pandey
Music: Jeet Gannguli & Indraadip Dasgupta
Starring: Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra, Tejashree Pradhan, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Aakash Dabhade, Asrani, Sumit Gulati, Prakriti Nautiyal, Dhruv Thukral & others
