Warm is the word that springs to my lips as I watched “Hum Do Hamare Do” with its few absurdities and fewer banalities. Aparashakti Khurana’s noisome character and Saanand Verma’s even more exasperating essay are a few irritants in a script that otherwise scores with its sentimental elements, a dollop of melodrama and some truly restrained performances.
Anya Mehra (Kriti Sanon) is a blogger who attends the launch of Dhruv (Rajkummar Rao)’s new app that allows one to see past events from a 360 degree angle—literally. (An artificial crisis is built up later regarding the sale of this revolutionary discovery). They meet and soon fall in love.
But there is a back-story for Dhruv. He has been an orphan working at the ‘dhaba’ of Purshottam Mishra (Paresh Rawal), who always talked about the importance of a family and lofty ambitions in life. One day, Dhruv runs away, and without the film going into details about how he does it, works his way up to be a successful entrepreneur.
Purshottam also does well, but soon shifts into an old-age home in Shimla, as he has been unsuccessful in having his own family. Yes, he has been in love with Deepti Kashyap (Ratna Pathak-Shah), but there was a reason why they did not marry. Right now, he has shifted to Shimla to at least be in her proximity, even if they don’t see each other. And by now, Deepti is a widow.
Arya lives with her uncle, Dr. Sanjeev Mehra (Manu Rishi Chadha) and aunt (Prachee Shah Pandya), who both treat her as their own, and cousin (Mazel Vyas). She yearns for a post-wedding family too, as she has lost her parents in childhood. And she would like a pet dog as well.
In desperation, Dhruv decides to “arrange” parents for himself, zeroes in on an initially-unwilling Pushottam and Deepti (who had known too as a kid), and all this sparks off the drama, conflict and comedy, with the two old-timers manage to clear the cobwebs from their own love-cupboard. And the older duo tries to help Dhruv and Anya when their love story hits a roadblock when the Mehras cotton onto the truth.
Three of the four main performances are brilliant. Heading the honors is Ratna Pathak Shah—is there no limit to this boundlessly talented actor, who leaves her more celebrated husband Naseeruddin Shah far behind every time she does any role? As Deepti Kashyap, she not only steals every scene, but easily outdoes even the formidable Paresh Rawal as Purshottam. Rawal is excellent, nuanced, totally in tune with his slightly crazy character, despite being bettered here by his reel sweetheart.
Kriti Sanon has risen almost by the film as a dependable actor-star, who has vindicated my instinct about her when I told her she would become big even before the release of her debut film “Heropanti.” After Vijan’s “Mimi,” here’s another memorable turn, even if not in an author-backed role, which actually makes it more creditable. Rajkummar Rao is his usual self. Aparshakti has never been as irritating, ditto Saanand Verma, who is worse as I said. Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachee Shah Pandya are very good, but Mazel Vyas as their daughter is much better.
Abhishek Jain’s direction is wholesome, and he has a script (that he has also co-authored) to match. Technically sound, “Hum Do Hamare Do” (named after a government Family Planning slogan in the past, though used here with a twist) has humdrum songs, but overall, the movie is a decidedly pleasant watch.
Rating: ***1/2
Produced by: Dinesh Vijan
Directed by: Abhishek Jain
Written by: Deepak Venkateshan, Abhishek Jain & Prashant Jha
Music: Sachin-Jigar
Starring: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparashakti Khurana, Saanand Verma, Prachi Shah Pandya, Manu Rishi Chadha, Mazel Vyas, Avijit Dutt, Shibani Bedi, Aditya Tarnach, Khabir Mehta, Sarthak Sharma & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.