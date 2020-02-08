This is a movie I caught up with a week late as I was away. “Jawaani Jaaneman” is an amusing comedy that tries to break new ground even as it focuses on a father-daughter relationship.
Jassi a.k.a. Jazz (Saif Ali Khan), a London playboy who is a real estate broker, comes across Tia (Alaya F.) in the pub he frequents and takes her home, only to be flummoxed when she tells him that he might be her father from her mother in Amsterdam! A spunky teenager, Tia suggests a paternity test as the other possibilities (as fathers!) are a man who is dead, and another who lives in Paris.
A paternity test is duly done, and in the process, Tia also comes to know that she herself is pregnant! The boyfriend (Dante Alexander) is far away, meditating at a place where her mother Ananya (Tabu) is also taking a “spiritual” recourse.
As the complexities pile up, Jazz has a solid support system in platonic friend and hairdresser Rhea (Kubbra Sait), who is herself a divorcee. Meanwhile, a real estate deal is being attempted by Jazz and his brother (Kumud Mishra) and there is resistance from an old lady (Kamlesh Gill), and this angle is linked later to the relationship between father and daughter.
Very urban humor is brought out by the situations and the lines (Hussein and Abbas Dalal) and director Nitin Kakkar keeps a good grip on the proceedings. The actors are all spot-on for their characters. Saif Ali Khan is in his element in the relationship sequences, and the serious scenes find him especially excellent, but he could have avoided some earlier gimmicky tropes—or severely modified them—that reminded us of his 2018 fiasco “Kaalakandi” in his playboy avatar.
Alaya F. makes a whopper debut, and acts as if she is many films old. A complete natural, she dazzles with her huge, expressive eyes, matching steps with an actor who has been around for almost three decades—Khan! Tabu is a delight in her cameo, showing yet again that her real—and paradigm—evolution as actor has been truly only over the last few years. She is especially fab at comedy.
Kumud Mishra as Jazz’s brother, Rameet Sandhu as Tanvi and Chunky Panday as the pub-owner are excellent as well. Making a hilarious mark is Kiku Sharda as the doctor. Kamlesh Gill is another complete natural and is a delight indeed.
Technically, the film is tops, especially Manoj Kumar Khatoi’s superlative camerawork that so beautifully captures London, and Ketan Sodha’s background score jells well. So what disappoints? Only the songs, and in that department, we have long since stopped expecting anything good!!
The film may have a limited appeal due to its very urban tenor and bold premise, but works as a comedy with a very warm message at the end. And yes, while at it, it is very entertaining and strikes mostly the right notes and emotional chords.
Rating: ***1/2
Produced by: Jay Shewakramani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepishika Deshmukh & Saif Ali Khan
Directed by: Nitin Kakkar
Written by: Hussein Dalal, Abbas Dalal and others
Music: Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen, Tanishk Bagchi, Prem-Hardeep, Sukhshinder Shinda & Gourov-Roshin
Starring: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F., Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Dante Alexander, Kiku Sharda, Kamlesh Gill, Rameet Sandhu, Farida Jalal, Shivendra Singh Mahal, Diljohn Singh & others
