Television is supposed to be the writer’s medium, a film a director’s medium and the stage, an actor’s. So where does the web series fit? After watching “Maharani,” again with a welcome finite end that still lives a door open for Season 2, I am convinced that like ANY other audio-visual fiction medium, it is decidedly the writing that decides the final outcome—the impact of the direction and acting.
And the writing is what is trenchant and superbly nuanced in “Maharani.” Subhash Kapoor, known for hard-hitting films like “Phas Gaya Re Obama” and the “Jolly LLb” franchise, co-writes and creates this wonderful world that is said to be “loosely inspired” by Rabri Devi—except that here, the protagonist Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) is a die-hard idealist, remaining one till the end of the series, even at a very high cost to herself.
Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah) is one of our typical chief ministers and leads Bihar. He has some good intentions but will not compromise on his party’s interest even if it means supporting major wrongdoings and wrongdoers in it, except for those who are his political rivals within. He is not even a great husband, though he tries to be one. When he is shot by unknown assailants, all hell breaks loose, and his in-party rivals try to make the best of it. But the doughty and critically injured leader insists that he will decide the person who will replace him (he will be out of action almost for five months). And he names his illiterate wife Rani as the CM.
A reluctant Rani takes over, unwilling even to attend the daily sessions and office, until she is openly insulted for her lack of intelligence and qualifications. In an incisive speech, she silences her opponents with homilies and the classic statement, “A woman who can run a home can run the state, and even the country.”
She then begins to work with a renewed vigor and determination, even learning how to write her own signature instead of a thumb impression from her loyal aide Kaveri Sridharan (Kani Kusruti). Bheema’s loyal aide, Satyendranath Mishra (Pramod Pathak) also sides with her and stands behind her as she evolves as a politician—quite fast.
Things start moving as Rani begins to execute key works in the state, leading to the discovery that there are a lot of fishy things going on. Rani orders investigation, and appoints the forthright and honest officer Pervez Alam (Inaamulhaq) to find out things. Naturally, she rubs many important people within her party the wrong way, and her husband is angry, too. Things move to a point when her government lands in a minority, with the need to pass a vote of confidence in the Assembly. And Rani is confident that she will win…
Gender equality is tackled as much as the admittedly not-so-popular fact that even an uneducated person, if the intentions are praiseworthy, can rise to the stature of being a good leader and even an exemplary one. The end justifies the means is not really the way, shows the gutsy woman, who never once forgets her roots.
The final lines she utters to her husband in the series, “If you look for Rani Bharti, you will find a wife, but if you search for a political leader, you will find Maharani (the name her husband gives her half-admiringly)!” says it all.
“Maharani” takes time to get off. The first episode is slow and more than a bit dull. But things speed up from episode 2, where the political machinations and skullduggery that goes on in political circles is evocatively highlighted, and from then on, Kapoor and his co-writers and director keep the momentum in full force, with—the best thing about the series—the narrative graph in ascending mode vis-à-vis what is happening and in the unflagging pace, twists and turns.
Getting the best role of her career, Huma Qureshi delivers a bravura performance as Rani, juggling between her personae as a dutiful and concerned wife, a caring mother, an unwilling candidate thrust into (vicious) state politics and the determined idealist wanting to do her best for the state. Her tones and expressions are absolutely a delight to watch and experience.
Sohum Shah is the perfect Bheema, and enacts his role with panache and a rare understanding of his layered and complex character. Shining and coming out histrionically tall among the artistes are Amit Sial as the unscrupulous yet reckless politician Navin Kumar, Kani Kusruti as Kaveri (her expressions and body language are fabulous), Inaamulhaq as Pervez Alam, Vineet Kumar as the slimy Gauri Shankar Pandey and the actor who plays the Baba.
Atul Tiwari gets a great role as the seemingly whimsical yet cold and calculating governor Goverdhandas, while Kannan Arunachalam also scores as the upright DGP Siddhant Gautam.
Taut and tight, brilliant in many sequences and dialogues, and superb in its build-up and rapid culmination, “Maharani” is another must-watch along with “The Family Man Season 2.” Some clichés apart, which are probably necessary, the show is the most riveting look at politics since the 2010 Prakash Jha film, “Raajneeti,” and actually supersedes it in its realism and grip. Web Series 2021 finally seem to be getting somewhere. Let us hope the OTT momentum does not flag.
Rating: ****
SonyLIV presents Kangra Talkies’ ‘Maharani’
Created by: Subhash Kapoor
Produced by: Naren Kumar
Directed by: Karan Sharma
Written by: Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh & Uma Shankar Singh
Music: Mangesh Dhadke
Starring: Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti,
Inaamulhaq, Vineet Kumar, Tanu Vidyarthi, Mohammad Aashiq Hussain, Sushil Pandey, Kannan Arunachalam, Atul Tiwari, Harish Khanna, Alok Chatterjee,
Jyoti Dubey, Pankaj Jhaa & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.