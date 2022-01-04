MUMBAI — This one’s all form and no content. The filmmaker watching a play while in college inspired this tragedy, for that’s the right word with a pun intended!
There are two interlocking stories here — the childhood ‘prem kahani’ of Suchi (Saiyami Kher) and Munish (Harshvardhan Kapoor), classmates in a school in a Rajasthani village and the centuries old Mirza-Sahiban love classic. Never mind if there is no connection like even a reincarnation. After all, we are in the era of a “Raman Raghav 2.0” (sic).
It does not take great brains to realize that if the latter is a love tragedy, the formerly mentioned 2016 one will be ending that way as well, details no bar. But the format and narration of the film is so unconvincing, confusing, almost abstruse, sans drama and even more importantly sans newness, that the ultimate fate of the film will be a tragedy. That this fiasco ranks on the scale of “Mohenjo Daro” and “Baar Baar Dekho,” two more films that were green-lit by misguided souls with the seemingly ghoulish intention of torturing ticket-paying audiences, is clear.
Coming to the ‘story,’ we have pre-teen children seemingly in love — with Munish stealing Suchi’s cop father’s gun and shooting their teacher dead, as he punishes Suchi for not doing her homework. Actually she had passed it on to Munish as his homework so that he is not punished! And why should the teacher recognize whose writing it is? That would be logical and sensible, right? And the clear notion here is that form must overpower content from beginning to end!
Munish is sent to reform school and later comes out as Adeel (his changed identity), who now trains people to ride horses. The rich prince Karan (Anuj Choudhary) tells him to train his fiancée, the same Suchi, and Adeel soon reveals his identity to her, and the two are deliriously happy.
On the day Suchi is to marry Karan, Munish (who has by then revealed who he is even to her father) and she elope with the help of the loyal family servant (Masood Akhtar), even as the elders have decided that Adeel should die much before they do. There’s a catch, though — Adeel has saved Karan’s life once. And so the film plods on to its tragic climax that somewhere resembles the old love fable, which is told in fits (no, that’s NOT a typo for ‘bits’) and parts with a distinct “Game of Thrones” ambiance and an ugly-ish Sahiban!
The film, as written (!!) and presented, presents little scope for the supporting artistes. That’s okay — but then it does not offer scope even for the lead pair! Kher seems comfortable before the camera, but she needs to better her diction, and her true potential will be seen only when she gets another film with a sensible script and direction.
Also seeming at sea, with even his expressive eyes being made to repeat the same expressions, is Kapoor, made up to look like a gruff ragamuffin more often than not! Art Malik is a histrionic disaster, Om Puri is ridiculous, and only Anjali Patil in her brief role as the girl devoted to Adeel makes a good impression.
The music is poor, and we can imagine why: The songs are bizarrely placed and used, and many of them barge in so suddenly and incongruously that they elicited titters from the audience. The periodic Daler Mehndi rants in stereophonic sound kill any regards we had for this huge talent! Tubby-Parik’s background score has a haunting refrain that is repeated quite often but is otherwise average.
The hero of the film is Pawel Dyllus, whose camerawork is breathtaking. But surely Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and his veteran writer Gulzar did not splurge so much by way of time and human, economic and technical sources to make a film just to make a picture-perfect album of Dyllus’ frames that tries your patience even at just over 120 minutes of run time?
Rating: *1/2
Cinestaan Film Company and ROMP Pictures present “Mirzya”
Produced and directed by: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Written by: Gulzar
Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Daler Mehndi
Starring: Harshvardhan Kapoor, Saiyami Kher, Anuj Choudhary, Anjali Patil, Art Malik, Om Puri, Masood Akhtar, K.K. Raina and others
